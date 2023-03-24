Sulphur holds Home Rule Charter Commission meeting

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) -The city of Sulphur’s Home Rule Charter Commission held the second of three public meetings today.

The commission has been working since last December to update the charter.

Sulphur’s home rule charter has not been updated since 1984.

A commission was formed to address out-of-date wording and statutes.

“There have not been any major changes to the charter since 1984 and the changes that they’ve looked at are mainly language, technologies changed, things like that,” said Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay. “It’s very basic in the changes, but it did need to be updated.”

The internet had just come into existence in 1983, the year prior to the charter being written.

Many changes in the charter include updating old wording, such as replacing ‘fax’ with ‘email.’ The charter also had to be updated to comply with state statutes.

“Some of it is because we’re in conflict with state statute now. The state statute has changed, and it’s never been changed in the charter. So that’s also something that had to be done,” said Danahay.

All city meetings are open to the public and notices of meetings are put on Facebook, the city’s website and the newspaper. No one from the public was present to comment on the charter.

The commission says there are no major changes to the charter.

“There’s nothing earth shattering. We didn’t reinvent the wheel. It was a good document to begin with and we just made changes in order to make it a little bit better,” said Danny Dipetta, a Sulphur Home Rule Charter Commission chair member.

“Documents will be available to the public tomorrow in two forms: one with all the changes on it and one with red line and yellowed out. The proposed changes on that as well,” said Dipetta.

The charter commission will have one more meeting on monday at 5:30pm for public comment.

“Thereafter, they’ll send it to the council. The council will vote to put it on ballot that will take place in october, and so the people will have the opportunity to be able to vote on this, the charter changes,” said Danahay.

The home rule charter can be viewed here.

