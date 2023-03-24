50/50 Thursdays
No. 5 Arkansas takes Game 1 over No. 1 LSU in extra innings

Arkansas celebrates after a three-run home run by Reese Robinett put the Razorbacks up 4-1 against LSU.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a matchup between two top-five teams in the country, it was No. 5 Arkansas which took game one over No. LSU in extra innings.

The Tigers (19-3, 2-2 SEC) fell 9-3 to the Razorbacks (20-2, 4-0 SEC) in 10 innings.

Arkansas led 1-0 heading into the eighth inning when Brady Neal tied the game with a solo home run to left field to make it 1-1. The Tigers loaded the bases with two outs, but Tre’ Morgan fouled out to end the inning.

In extra innings, the Razorbacks took advantage with runners on first and second and one out, as Reese Robinett hammered a three-run shot to left center to give Arkansas a 4-1 lead.

The Razorbacks added five more runs, including four on a grand slam by Kendall Diggs, before the Tigers could get out of the top of the 10th inning.

Dylan Crews added two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning on a two-run shot to dead center to make it 9-3.

LSU will play two on Saturday, March 24, with the first game scheduled for 1 p.m. and game two scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

