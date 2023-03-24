Future McNeese students attend ‘signing day’

50/50 Thursdays
By Emma Oertling
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Plenty of students receive athletic scholarships, and usually, those students will have a signing day.

But McNeese State University is determined to celebrate all its future students’ achievements, including those excelling academically.

High school seniors who are set to attend McNeese were recognized at the Legacy Center with academic scholarships.

They were honored in their own ceremony, preparing themselves for the day when they graduate from McNeese.

“I know how hard it is to get to an academic level to where the school wants you to come for your academic skills,” said Julia Ogea, a senior at Sam Houston High School. “To me, growing up, grades were everything.”

Today stood as a reminder to many of the students to continue their pursuit in furthering their education.

