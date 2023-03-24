March 23rd SWLA Softball Scores
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A plethora of Southwest Louisiana high school softball teams were in action on Thursday night, including Iowa, St. Louis, Kinder, and South Beauregard
3-5A:
- Sulphur beat Comeaux 17-0
3-4A:
- Leesville beat Washington Marion 7-6
- DeRidder beat LaGrange 17-2
3-3A:
- Kinder beat Iowa 4-2
- South Beauregard beat St. Louis Catholic 10-0
4-2A:
- Pickering fell to Avoyelles 5-0
- Rosepine beat Oakdale 2-1
5-2A:
- DeQuincy beat Grand Lake 11-1
- Vinton fell to Notre Dame 9-1
- Welsh beat Lake Arthur 14-3
5-1A:
- Oberlin beat Basile 9-0
- East Beauregard beat Merryville 13-7
5-C:
- Fairview fell to Elizabeth 9-5
