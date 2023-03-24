March 23rd SWLA Softball Scores

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A plethora of Southwest Louisiana high school softball teams were in action on Thursday night, including Iowa, St. Louis, Kinder, and South Beauregard

3-5A:

Sulphur beat Comeaux 17-0

3-4A:

Leesville beat Washington Marion 7-6

DeRidder beat LaGrange 17-2

3-3A:

Kinder beat Iowa 4-2

South Beauregard beat St. Louis Catholic 10-0

4-2A:

Pickering fell to Avoyelles 5-0

Rosepine beat Oakdale 2-1

5-2A:

DeQuincy beat Grand Lake 11-1

Vinton fell to Notre Dame 9-1

Welsh beat Lake Arthur 14-3

5-1A:

Oberlin beat Basile 9-0

East Beauregard beat Merryville 13-7

5-C:

Fairview fell to Elizabeth 9-5

