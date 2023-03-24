50/50 Thursdays
March 23rd SWLA Softball Scores

By Justin Margolius
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A plethora of Southwest Louisiana high school softball teams were in action on Thursday night, including Iowa, St. Louis, Kinder, and South Beauregard

3-5A:

  • Sulphur beat Comeaux 17-0

3-4A:

  • Leesville beat Washington Marion 7-6
  • DeRidder beat LaGrange 17-2

3-3A:

  • Kinder beat Iowa 4-2
  • South Beauregard beat St. Louis Catholic 10-0

4-2A:

  • Pickering fell to Avoyelles 5-0
  • Rosepine beat Oakdale 2-1

5-2A:

  • DeQuincy beat Grand Lake 11-1
  • Vinton fell to Notre Dame 9-1
  • Welsh beat Lake Arthur 14-3

5-1A:

  • Oberlin beat Basile 9-0
  • East Beauregard beat Merryville 13-7

5-C:

  • Fairview fell to Elizabeth 9-5

Don’t see a score for your high school? Email KPLC-Scores@Gray.tv, Tweet at us at @KPLC7Sports, or send a message to the KPLC 7 Sports page on Facebook!

