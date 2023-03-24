March 23rd SWLA Baseball Scores

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several Southwest Louisiana high school baseball teams were in action on Thursday night, including South Beauregard, St. Louis, Kinder, and Iowa.

3-5A:

Sulphur beat East Ascension 5-1

Sam Houston beat Carencro 19-6

Barbe beat Southside 3-1

3-4A:

DeRidder beat LaGrange 12-2

3-3A:

St. Louis Catholic beat South Beauregard 1-0

Iowa beat Kinder 12-11

Jennings beat Fairview 3-2

Westlake beat Lake Charles College Prep 11-10

4-2A:

Rosepine beat Pickering 10-0

5-2A:

Welsh beat Lake Arthur 4-3

Dequincy beat Grand Lake 3-2

Vinton fell to Notre Dame 7-3

5-1A:

East Beauregard fell to Gueydan 15-5

Oberlin fell to Elizabeth 9-8

6-B:

Lacassine beat Midland 12-0

5-C:

Fairview fell to Jennings 3-2

Don’t see a score for your high school? Email KPLC-Scores@Gray.tv, Tweet at us at @KPLC7Sports, or send a message to the KPLC 7 Sports page on Facebook!

