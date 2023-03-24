50/50 Thursdays
March 23rd SWLA Baseball Scores

By Justin Margolius
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several Southwest Louisiana high school baseball teams were in action on Thursday night, including South Beauregard, St. Louis, Kinder, and Iowa.

3-5A:

  • Sulphur beat East Ascension 5-1
  • Sam Houston beat Carencro 19-6
  • Barbe beat Southside 3-1

3-4A:

  • DeRidder beat LaGrange 12-2

3-3A:

  • St. Louis Catholic beat South Beauregard 1-0
  • Iowa beat Kinder 12-11
  • Jennings beat Fairview 3-2
  • Westlake beat Lake Charles College Prep 11-10

4-2A:

  • Rosepine beat Pickering 10-0

5-2A:

  • Welsh beat Lake Arthur 4-3
  • Dequincy beat Grand Lake 3-2
  • Vinton fell to Notre Dame 7-3

5-1A:

  • East Beauregard fell to Gueydan 15-5
  • Oberlin fell to Elizabeth 9-8

6-B:

  • Lacassine beat Midland 12-0

5-C:

  • Fairview fell to Jennings 3-2

Don’t see a score for your high school? Email KPLC-Scores@Gray.tv, Tweet at us at @KPLC7Sports, or send a message to the KPLC 7 Sports page on Facebook!

