March 23rd SWLA Baseball Scores

Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several Southwest Louisiana high school baseball teams were in action on Thursday night, including South Beauregard, St. Louis, Kinder, and Iowa.
3-5A:
- Sulphur beat East Ascension 5-1
- Sam Houston beat Carencro 19-6
- Barbe beat Southside 3-1
3-4A:
- DeRidder beat LaGrange 12-2
3-3A:
- St. Louis Catholic beat South Beauregard 1-0
- Iowa beat Kinder 12-11
- Jennings beat Fairview 3-2
- Westlake beat Lake Charles College Prep 11-10
4-2A:
- Rosepine beat Pickering 10-0
5-2A:
- Welsh beat Lake Arthur 4-3
- Dequincy beat Grand Lake 3-2
- Vinton fell to Notre Dame 7-3
5-1A:
- East Beauregard fell to Gueydan 15-5
- Oberlin fell to Elizabeth 9-8
6-B:
- Lacassine beat Midland 12-0
5-C:
- Fairview fell to Jennings 3-2
