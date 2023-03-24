Lake Area Adventures entertainment complex to open March 29

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A new family entertainment center on Country Club Road is set to formally open to the public at noon on Wednesday, March 29.

The 35,000-square-foot complex in the former Stine Lumber location is the new home of Lake Area Adventures.

Crews broke ground in August, and now Lake Area Adventures is ready to open its doors. The complex boasts a rock climbing wall, air park, aquatics center, ropes course, event spaces and more.

