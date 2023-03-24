50/50 Thursdays
Former Capital One Tower to be listed for sale

(kplc)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Hertz Investment Group, the owner of the former Capital One Tower, has announced that it will list the hurricane-damaged building for sale.

The company settled with its insurance company in January after a battle for millions in repair costs.

Built as a hub for business in Southwest Louisiana 40 years ago, the tower has sat empty since Hurricane Laura in 2020.

Hertz released the following statement Friday:

“Hertz is formally listing the property for sale and is repositioning this asset to the appropriate buyer pool with the intention and hope of it being purchased and refurbished as a vital part of the city’s lakefront.”

The City of Lake Charles released the following statement in response:

“Though we are disappointed with the news that Hertz has chosen not to move forward with refurbishing the building, we are not surprised. We reiterate to Hertz, any potential buyers of the structure, and the public at large that the City is firmly committed and will use every tool at our disposal to make sure that this building, in one way or another, is ultimately addressed. We will not allow this structure to continue existing in its blighted state for an extended period of time.”

We will have a full update on the status of the building this evening on 7News at Six.

Video from inside Capital One Tower in April 2022
Work underway at Capital One Tower in September 2022

