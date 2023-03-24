FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and a few storms Friday evening, severe threat limited but not zero

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scattered showers still remain likely across Southwest Louisiana this afternoon and evening. As the cold front off to the west continues its’ approach, more activity is likely to develop during this time. Winds will remain strong as well gutsing between 30-40 mph during the evening hours, possibly stronger in any heavier areas of rain.

Showers and a few storms move through in the early evening hours, clearing out by the late evening. (KPLC)

As far as any strong to severe storms go, the good news is that the higher chances still remain well off to our north and east. That does not mean the chances of a strong storm are zero. If any storms do form over us, the conditions still may allow any storms to strengthen rather quickly, possibly approaching severe limits. We’ll closely watch any individual cells that develop this evening to see if that happens. The best chance of this happening still looks limited to Vernon Parish and perhaps northern parts of Beauregard and Allen.

The overall severe threat remains low over SWLA. There still is a low chance this evening of seeing a strong storm or two in our northern most parishes. (KPLC)

Rain should begin wrapping up likely during the later part of the evening. The cold front won’t push through until Saturday morning, so temperatures only fall Friday night to the low 60′s. And even though the front will move through, temperatures Saturday actually will warm into the mid 80′s in spots, making for one of the warmest days of the year so far. What will change is the humidity though, with much drier air filtering in. So this means Saturday will end up being a really nice day for any evening plans you may have.

A warm front begins to lift northward back toward s SWLA Sunday, meaning showers return to the forecast. (KPLC)

Sunday does not look to be as nice however. That’s because the cold front stalls just to the south, and actually begins to move closer to SWLA again as a warm front. This also means moisture will return to allow scattered showers to develop during the day Sunday. It does not look to be a complete washout, though you’ll want to make sure any outdoor plans don’t depend on having no rain around.

With that moisture still around, Monday could still feature showers and then again on Tuesday as another cold front moves through with more rain. Behind that front may come some cooler air, with highs likely dropping into the 70′s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with lows back down into the 50′s Tuesday night.

- Max Lagano

