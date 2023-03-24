First Alert Forecast: Front passing today with potentially strong storms, unsettled pattern returns after weekend.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -It’s warmer today and already pretty windy with gusts at times 25 to 30 mph this morning. Wind will continue to increase through the day with gusts likely in excess of 35 to 40 mph this afternoon as a cold front moves closer to SWLA bringing showers and some scattered thunderstorms. The main threat of severe weather stays to our north today with storms likely to struggle in intensity this far South against the strong winds off the gulf.

Futurecast frontal passage (KPLC)

Better dynamics to our north are where the potential could be for several tornadic storms to develop across northeast Louisiana especially up into Mississippi. The First Alert Weather team will be monitoring the front as it passes as any storms that do form can turn strong quickly. Ideally, SWLA will only see scattered showers and storms forming to the north later this afternoon into this evening, so there might be weather trouble if you have travel plans in that direction.

Severe index Today (KPLC)

Showers will taper off this evening with lows back in the 60′s

Saturday will see some sunshine and a bit of drier air, with highs up to 80 degrees by the afternoon and overnight lows in the upper 50′s it’s looking to be a lovely day for outside activities. The nicer weather will unfortunately be short lived expecting rain to return on Sunday as this front begins to return as a warm front lifting back up over the state.

Sunday Stalled Front (KPLC)

That combined with an upper level disturbance moving into the area will likely bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. This front is expected to stall over the area will continue to bring increased rain chances as we head into our Monday and Tuesday.

