50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Deputy shoots man holding grenade near high school, authorities say

The sheriff’s department tweeted after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was...
The sheriff’s department tweeted after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was injured.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A deputy on Friday morning shot and killed a man who was suspected of carrying a grenade in his hand in south Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said in a video on Twitter that deputies were following the man near Franklin Pierce High School and that shots were fired after the man crossed a street.

The man fell down with the grenade nearby so a bomb squad was called to disable the device. The sheriff’s department tweeted just after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was injured.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

.
Should public schools supply tampons? It could soon become a reality
New York Police Department officers of the emergency service unit arrive at the courthouse...
Powder, threat sent to Manhattan DA investigating Trump
FILE - Cooling towers release heat generated by boiling water reactors at Xcel Energy's Nuclear...
Minnesota nuclear plant shuts down for leak; residents worry
Accomplished War Veteran remembered by daughter
Accomplished war veteran remembered by daughter for special bond shared
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest 1 of 2 women wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case