The company chosen to redevelop former Six Flags in New Orleans East has final plans set to move forward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The company chosen to redevelop the former six flags amusement park in New Orleans East will soon show the public its plans.

The former New Orleans Six Flags site sat dormant for 18 years. Now Bayou Phoenix, a development group led by Troy Henry, has a master plan to redevelop the site into a resort-like hub for youth and their families.

“So there will be an outdoor sports complex which will be multipurpose fields, football, baseball soccer, whatever other outdoor sports are out there and then there’s an indoor complex with volleyball, cheering.. with a performance center and things like that in it,” said Henry.

Then, he says there will be movie studios and two hotels.

“There will be a 300-room traditional hotel and a hundred-room suite hotel and then that will feed into an atrium that will allow you to go to a family entertainment center, which it’s a big arcade.”

An indoor and outdoor water park, retail options, and restaurants will be added. The plan is to build on 162 acres and have additional acreage to expand on later.

The city has already struck a deal with Bayou Phoenix. Henry says the next step will be to present their master plan and final details to the public and the New Orleans redevelopment authority for approval. That meeting is set for Monday (March 27) from there, with approval, they’ll sign a lease.

On Monday, the city of New Orleans selected the Bayou Phoenix propsal to redevelop the abandoned Six Flags site in New Orleans East. (Bayou Phoenix)

Stanley Tanner is excited and believes the project will revitalize New Orleans East.

“People that are going to be coming in town and the adventures that we’ll have on display, and they’ll spend money,” said Tanner.

Tanner says he worked there when it was Six Flags and dreams of working here again when it’s redeveloped one day.

“Well, I know I’m going to be at the gate letting people in, the construction people, checking them in and checking them out. I hope to be a part of that.”

Henry says once a lease is signed, he expects construction to begin immediately. That’s expected to last about 42 months before the project is complete.

