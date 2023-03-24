Boil order lifted for parts of Calcasieu Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for parts of Calcasieu Parish has been lifted, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

The advisory was issued on Wednesday, March 22, due to a water main break.

The following areas and roads are no longer under a boil order: McCown, Manchester, Highland Hills, Oak Grove, Boys’ Village, and the Kade Daniels Areas.

