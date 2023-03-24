Boil order lifted for parts of Calcasieu Parish
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for parts of Calcasieu Parish has been lifted, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.
The advisory was issued on Wednesday, March 22, due to a water main break.
The following areas and roads are no longer under a boil order: McCown, Manchester, Highland Hills, Oak Grove, Boys’ Village, and the Kade Daniels Areas.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.