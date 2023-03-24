50/50 Thursdays
Boil advisory lifted for Joe Miller Rd. area

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been lifted for residents in the Joe Miller Rd. area, according to officials with Calcasieu Water Works District 1.

The advisory was put into place after water service was shut down on Wednesday so that crews could repair at 12-inch water main in the area.

The following streets are no longer under a boil order:

  • Joe Miller Road, from Hwy 171 to North Perkins Ferry Road
  • West Laura
  • Armond
  • Pinon
  • Corsican
  • Torrey

