Barbe High junior earns perfect ACT score

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School junior Julia Jiang earned a 36 - a perfect score - on her ACT test in December.

Jiang achieved the perfect score on only her second attempt at the standardized test used for college admissions.

Her teachers are not surprised by her success.

“After 20 years of teaching high school, I’ve been blessed to teach many advanced students but I can honestly say that Julia’s drive and commitment to her academics is the strongest I have ever witnessed,” said one of Jiang’s former teachers, Rebecca White.

Jiang plans to major in engineering but has not decided on a college, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

