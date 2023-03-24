Accomplished war veteran remembered by daughter for special bond shared

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A war veteran who lost his life two decades ago serving the country he loved is being remembered.

“It never once crossed my mind that he could die, you know, it’s my dad. He’s strong. He’s my dad. He’s a superhero,” Kristy Rachal said.

At just 14 years old, Kristy’s world shattered.

Her father, Robert Dowdy, served in the army during the war in Iraq, and on March 24, 2003, his family was informed that he was missing. They waited in agony for 11 days.

“That was the longest days of my life. I mean it felt like years,” Kristy said.

Then they heard the news.

“His body had been identified. It changed from missing to killed in action,” Kristy said.

She said his body was found in a shallow grave behind the hospital that POW Jessica Lynch was rescued from.

Lynch was the last person to see her father alive when their Humvee was ambushed.

“I didn’t discuss it, I didn’t talk about it, I didn’t hang out in the same room with people that did talk about it. I kind of just blocked that whole time out,” Kristy said.

Before Kristy and her mother’s lives were turned upside down, there was so much good that she will forever cherish.

“He and I played basketball every single day when he was home. From the time I woke up from the time I went to sleep we were playing ball,” Kristy said.

Sgt. Dowdy was loved by so many, even on the battlefield.

“All of his soldiers loved him he was a father figure to them essentially,” Kristy said.

Dowdy received two Purple Hearts and one Bronze Star for his 18 years of service to his country.

