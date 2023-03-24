50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

7News team takes home 8 La. Association of Broadcasters awards, including ‘Station of the Year’

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Baton Rouge, La. (KPLC) - KPLC was honored with eight Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Prestige Awards Friday.

The 7News team will bring the following awards home to SWLA:

All of us at KPLC would like to thank our viewers, who are the reason we do what we do!

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and a few storms Friday evening, severe threat limited but not zero
7News team takes home 8 Louisiana Association of Broadcasters awards, including ‘Station of the...
7News team takes home 8 Louisiana Association of Broadcasters awards
Former Capital One Tower to be listed for sale
Julia Jiang achieved the perfect score on only her second attempt at the standardized test used...
Barbe High junior earns perfect ACT score