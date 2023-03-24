7News team takes home 8 La. Association of Broadcasters awards, including ‘Station of the Year’
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Baton Rouge, La. (KPLC) - KPLC was honored with eight Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Prestige Awards Friday.
The 7News team will bring the following awards home to SWLA:
- “Promotion of the Year”
- “Multimedia Journalist of the Year” - Jade Moreau
- “Best Breaking News”
- “Best Election Coverage”
- “Uniquely Louisiana” - “Gotta Eat”
- “Reporter of the Year” - Andrea Robinson
- “Best Newscast”
- “Station of the Year.”
All of us at KPLC would like to thank our viewers, who are the reason we do what we do!
