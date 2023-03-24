50/50 Thursdays
400 athletes to participate in Vernon Parish Special Olympics

Vernon Parish Special Olympics
Vernon Parish Special Olympics(Vernon Parish School Board)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Rosepine, La. (KPLC) - The 2023 Vernon Parish Special Olympics is set for Friday, March 31, at the Rosepine High School football stadium, and 413 athletes will represent all 18 of the parish’s schools.

The free event will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Spectators should enter the stadium on the south side and sit on the home side. Food from Rosepine concession, Kai’s Island Grill and Savage Spork will be available to purchase.

