Two more adults arrested in New Llano shooting

New Llano, LA (KPLC) - Two additional suspects involved in the shooting at Adolph’s in New Llano earlier this month are in custody at the Vernon Parish Jail.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Joseph Devon Alvin Smith, 21, and Jalyn Thurman, 21, for their involvement in the shooting on March 7.

Daulton Andrews, 26, of Leesville, and Miguel Guajardo Jr., 18, of DeRidder, were arrested on March 17. Andrews was confirmed to be the shooter, and Guajardo Jr. was identified as an occupant of the vehicle.

Officers said Smith, Thurman, and the unnamed male juvenile met with Andrews and Guajardo Jr. at a convenience store in New Llano to purchase illegal narcotics. During the exchange, Thurman grabbed the narcotics and both he and Smith fled the area. It was then that the driver of the other vehicle began to fire over a dozen shots at the two men as they fled.

Smith sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the gunfire. He was transported to a Rapides area hospital and was released later that night. Thurman continued fleeing south and was eventually located in the Rosepine area.

Andrews and Guajardo Jr. were located at a residence in Joplin, Missouri. They are awaiting extradition back to Vernon Parish.

Daulton Andrews: Attempted first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, Schedule I narcotic distribution.

Miguel Guajardo Jr.: Attempted first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, Schedule I narcotic distribution

Jalyn Thurman: Arrested March 22. Simple robbery; possession of a Schedule 1 narcotic in excess of 28 grams; criminal conspiracy. Bond: $58,500.

Joseph Smith: Arrested March 22. Principal to simple robbery; principal to possession of a Schedule 1 narcotic in excess of 28 grams; criminal conspiracy Bond: $43,500.

17-year-old male juvenile: Principal to Schedule I narcotic distribution, criminal conspiracy; principal to simple robbery.

