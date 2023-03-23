Two detained after police chase ends on 171 in Lake Charles

Two suspects were detained when a police chase ended on U.S. 171 around midday Thursday, March 23, 2023. (KPLC viewer)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase ended on 171 in Lake Charles today, state police confirm.

State police helped with the chase, assisting Sulphur police and the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. The Sulphur Police Department says they worked the incident with the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office (in Sulphur).

After the chase of the silver Chevy Cobalt ended in front of Taco Bell on U.S. 171 in Lake Charles, the Lake Charles Police Department detained two suspects, State Trooper First Class Derek Senegal said.

Sgt. Larry Moss, with Lake Charles police, said Lake Charles officers took over the chase for Ward 4 when Ward 4′s vehicle became disabled. Officers detained a male and female, he said.

The chase traveled north on La. 397, east of Lake Charles, then turned left on La. 3059, then south on U.S. 171, Senegal said.

Some viewers report the chase may have previously traveled through Sulphur as well.

