SWLA Arrest Report - March 22, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 22, 2023.
Kaninski Trandaz Larnett, 35, Ville Platte: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; broken tail lamps; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; vehicle not registered.
Trever Travez Larnett, 29, Ville Platte: Obstruction of justice.
Raymond Robert Matthews, 60, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.
Sharletta Shellet Gooden, 23, Beaumont: Theft under $5,000.
Ricky Jay Reeves Jr., 41, Orangefield, TX: Burglary (2 charges); theft under $1,000 (2 charges); property damage under $1,000.
Chase Alexander Boutwell, 22, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Joshua Dontrell Jackson, 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse; possession of marijuana.
Shanae Lorraine Dowsey, 33, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Nyheim Marki Papillion, 19, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of stolen things under $25,000.
Nathan Edward Finke, 35, Houston, TX: First offense DWI; careless operation; possession of a Schedule II drug; expired plates.
Derek James Thompson, 43, DeQuincy: Violations of protective orders.
