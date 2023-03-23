SWLA Arrest Report - March 22, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 22, 2023.

Kaninski Trandaz Larnett, 35, Ville Platte: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; broken tail lamps; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; vehicle not registered.

Trever Travez Larnett, 29, Ville Platte: Obstruction of justice.

Raymond Robert Matthews, 60, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Sharletta Shellet Gooden, 23, Beaumont: Theft under $5,000.

Ricky Jay Reeves Jr., 41, Orangefield, TX: Burglary (2 charges); theft under $1,000 (2 charges); property damage under $1,000.

Chase Alexander Boutwell, 22, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Joshua Dontrell Jackson, 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse; possession of marijuana.

Shanae Lorraine Dowsey, 33, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Nyheim Marki Papillion, 19, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Nathan Edward Finke, 35, Houston, TX: First offense DWI; careless operation; possession of a Schedule II drug; expired plates.

Derek James Thompson, 43, DeQuincy: Violations of protective orders.

