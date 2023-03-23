50/50 Thursdays
‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral

Video featured on national television
By Blake Holland
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A video of a Carthage High School softball player creatively avoiding being tagged out at home plate is going viral.

The video was captured during Carthage’s Tuesday night game against the Center Roughriders. It shows senior player Jada Walton evading the catcher by briefly doing somewhat of a dance behind the plate. She eventually slides in after distracting the catcher by pointing to first base.

“We were both smiling at each other,” Walton said. “I myself would have even fell for it.”

Along with going viral on social media, the video has also been featured on ABC’s Good Morning America and ESPN’s SportsCenter Facebook page.

Carthage ultimately beat the Center Roughriders seven to five.

As is this case with many things online, some people are leaving negative comments about the catcher. It’s behavior that Walton is very much against.

“They shouldn’t be talking about her like that. She really is a good player. She’s the best on the team in my opinion. And my condolences go out to her because that’s not what the video was meant to be,” Walton said.

KLTV 7's Blake Holland talks with Jada Walton and CHS Principal Justin Smith.

