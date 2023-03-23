Iowa man arrested again on child sex charges

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An Iowa man was arrested for the second time this month, this time for indecent behavior involving a juvenile.

Maverick Harper, 27, was arrested on March, 8 2023, on five felony counts of child pornography. He was released on $250,000 bond.

During another investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) Special Victims Unit, detectives discovered that Maverick Harper, 27, used social media to send a sexually explicit video of himself to a girl under 15 in September 2022, according to CPSO.

A warrant for Harper’s arrest was issued on March 22, 2023, with Harper turning himself into the CPSO Warrants Division the following day. He was released the same day on $150,00 bond.

