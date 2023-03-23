50/50 Thursdays
Iowa man arrested again on child sex charges

Maverick Harper, 27, was arrested again on March 22, 2023
Maverick Harper, 27, was arrested again on March 22, 2023(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An Iowa man was arrested for the second time this month, this time for indecent behavior involving a juvenile.

Maverick Harper, 27, was arrested on March, 8 2023, on five felony counts of child pornography. He was released on $250,000 bond.

During another investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) Special Victims Unit, detectives discovered that Maverick Harper, 27, used social media to send a sexually explicit video of himself to a girl under 15 in September 2022, according to CPSO.

A warrant for Harper’s arrest was issued on March 22, 2023, with Harper turning himself into the CPSO Warrants Division the following day. He was released the same day on $150,00 bond.

