Funeral services announced as Barbe students release balloons to honor teacher

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Students and faculty at Barbe High School held a balloon release today honoring a teacher who recently passed away.

Melissa Ann Cox, 41, passed away on Friday, March 17.

She was described as a kind, caring, and endlessly generous soul who will forever be missed. Those who knew her say she had an uncanny way of impacting all those whose lives she touched. Her love of science put her on a path to LSU where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science and then a Master’s in Teaching from McNeese State University and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

Melissa loved to travel and was an active member of the Krewe du Savage. She was known to backpack through Europe, run 5k’s, and take her children on ski trips, beach vacations, canoeing, and much more.

She taught Biology at Barbe High School where she devoted herself to her students and always found time and energy to go the extra mile.

While she had many accolades, her greatest join in life was being a wife to her husband Clinton and a mother to her precious boys.

Her loved ones say that while Milissa was taken far too soon, there is no doubt that she lived her life fully, without fear, hesitation, or regret. She was a blessing to those she considered family or friends and her memory will always be treasured.

In her final act, ensuring her spirit and legacy would live on, she bestowed the gift of life to those in need by being an organ donor.

Melissa Cox (KPLC viewer)

Mrs. Stacy Weat had this to say about her dear friend,

“Melissa was a beautiful person with a huge heart who impacted many lives in many ways. She was a fiercely loyal and loving person. She would do anything for the people she loved, and she loved a lot of people.

She had a way of making you feel like the most important person in the room. If you were talking to her, she was listening and engaged; you mattered. This is something that really resonated with her students and made her an exceptional educator!

Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her and seeing her smile always walked away a little brighter. Her children are a testament to what kind of mother she was. Her boys are some of the sweetest and most respectful gentlemen you could ever meet.

The loss of her is profound. She cannot be replaced in the hearts of those that loved her, and it will take an army to fill her shoes.”

On Friday, March 24, there will be an early dismissal at S.J. Welsh Middle School and Barbe High School so that faculty and staff can attend Melissa’s funeral. S.J. Welsh Middle dismissal will occur at 11:45 a.m., while Barbe High dismissal will occur at noon. All students will be dismissed according to normal transportation plans, and lunch will be served prior to dismissal.

The celebration honoring her life will begin on Friday at 2 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church Central Venue.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be made to Barbe High School Athletics.

You can also donate to the memorial fund via gofundme.com HERE. These donations will go to medical expenses, funeral costs, childcare, and anything her children may need.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.