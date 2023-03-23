50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Severe weather possible Friday, threat greater over northern Louisiana.

By Wade Hampton
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A cold front will move closer to SWLA on Friday and that will likely spark some showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon hours, these will become more likely by late afternoon and the evening. At this time the risk of severe weather looks low, and the greater risk will be north of SWLA over northern Louisiana and Arkansas then into Mississippi. The biggest question for SWLA is whether or not storms develop over our area or just north of us; any storms that form could quickly turn severe. So the best scenario is that we just see scattered showers and storms form north of SWLA. As always the First Alert Weather team will be watching things closely, so make sure you have a way to receive alerts, the best being our app: www.kplctv.com/apps

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Some of the models are trending toward less rain here in SWLA as well, this is why I have left the rain chance in the 40%. Most of the fronts this season have brought limited rain. Obviously we will continue to monitor the situation and I do encourage you to follow the weather closely Friday because any storms that do form could turn strong quickly.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Temperatures will not drop too much behind this front, but the weather looks fantastic Saturday. Lows will reach the lower 60s while highs climb to into the mid 80s with lower humidity making it feel comfortable. Dry air heats up much faster and hotter, which is why the forecast calls for Saturday being the warmest day of the year, so far anyway.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

A warm front will lift north Sunday and an upper level disturbance will likely move across the area, this will likely cause some showers to form. Plus another cold front will move in from the west late Monday or early Tuesday. The combination of these factors will mean rain chances are back in the forecast for Sunday through Tuesday. Although there is still considerable uncertain on the details of this, and the forecast is subject to change. Models are all over the place, but there is growing concern that we may see more rain sometime during this time period and that is something we will continue to monitor.

Beyond the front next week looks nice with temperatures near normal for this time of year through Thursday. Another weak front may approach our area Friday or Saturday and that could spark some showers. The uncertainty in the forecast grows as we head later into next week, so more changes may become necessary.

