First Alert Forecast: Humid and windy conditions hold steady ahead of Friday’s front.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a warm and sticky start today with temperatures outside in the upper 60′s with high humidity across Southwest Louisiana. Mixed sunshine and clouds will continue today as our steady breezes out of the south increase, gusting at over 20 to 25 mph at times while temperatures climb into the lower 80s this afternoon. Despite all the moisture in the air, rain chances remain low around 10% with clouds expected to be thick at times.

Thursday highs (KPLC)

Breezy south winds continue tonight which will continue into Friday as well ahead of a cold front. The front is set to arrive late in the afternoon with scattered thunderstorms ahead of it. Some storms could be on the strong side, but the severe weather threat for SW Louisiana looks to remain low. The increased risk is looking to stay more in northern Louisiana and Mississippi. Total rainfall is dropping on some models as we get closer to the front, so we might see the trend of other recent fronts this season continue with weakening rain chances over our area. However, we will still continue to monitor as any severe weather that does develop can turn strong quickly and it is encouraged to follow the weather closely Friday evening.

Front Friday evening (KPLC)

Once this front moves through, we get a slight drop in humidity for Saturday morning with lows back in the upper 50s while afternoon highs top out in the lower 80s.

The weather pattern then turns busy, with the previous front moving back north over the region as a warm front and bringing more scattered showers to the area by Sunday. Temperatures will stay spring like for most of next week as a couple of weak fronts approach the area potentially providing us with some additional rain chances.

End of Weekend weather (KPLC)

