Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception to host Lent concert

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception will be hosting a free concert this Sunday featuring music written by 19th Century composer Theodore Dubois in what the Cathedral hopes will become an annual Lent tradition.

The concert, titled “A Musical Journey Through Lent” will begin at 3 p.m. and is directed by Robert Marcantel, the musical director for the cathedral.

“The first half of the concert will be more contemporary anthems. One to represent each of the five Sundays of Lent. So, there’s one anthem for each Sunday of Lent,” says Marcantel.

He says the second half will feature the seven last words of Christ by Dubois who was a romantic composer and also taught at the Paris Conservatory.

“He was contemporaries with a lot of other famous French composers like Jules Massenet, Cesar Franck, and Hector Berlioz. And some of those other famous composers.”

The concert will feature local artists, many with years of experience that will be playing in this historic cathedral which is over 100 years old.

Beverley Jones is one of the performers and says, “For the Last 7 Words of Christ, I’m playing oboe, and then I’m also playing on one of the pieces that is by John Rutter...And the music is just beautiful. I can’t wait to play in this gorgeous cathedral.”

Christy Almaguer is also playing in the concert, “And I’m the flute player for our concert. This lent and I’m very blessed to be able to join the choir in these wonderful pieces.”

While the concert will no doubt be beautiful and enjoyable for all those who love classical music, the purpose of the concert is to give the listener time to pause and reflect on what Lent means for them.

Marcantel says, “This will be the first time in a while that people in Lake Charles have heard this work and it’s it’s a beautiful work. It has elements that sound very contemporary. It almost sounds like Broadway music. So Dubois was really ahead of his. Time in that regard.”

