Authorities searching for hit and run suspect that drove through yards and started fire

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of a vehicle involved in a Moss Bluff hit-and-run incident, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the incident occurred early in the morning on Thursday, March 16 in two neighborhoods off North Perkins Ferry Rd.

During the incident, the driver of the truck appeared to be headed south on Haniel Drive when it passed a stop sign on Khamiel Drive and drove through the yards between houses on Khamiel Drive and Poeyfarre Drive. The truck then struck an electrical box which caused a fire before the vehicle drove off.

The truck is described as a dark-colored F-250 that has cab lights on the top. The truck also has illuminating F-250 emblems on both sides.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the vehicle, the incident, or that can identify the driver to call the lead investigator, Sgt. Casey Steech at (337)491-3846 and reference case number 23-31277.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.