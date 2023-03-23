50/50 Thursdays
2 women wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case

(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in searching for two women in connection with the disappearance of Nathan Millard.

According to BRPD, Tabbetha Barner has an active warrant for prostitution and failure to seek assistance. Tiffany Guidry has an active arrest warrant for unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution and failure to seek assistance.

Tiffany Guidry.
Tiffany Guidry.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
Tabbeth Barber.
Tabbeth Barber.(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Anyone who has information on Barner and Guidry whereabouts are urged to contact the Armed Robbery Division at (225) 389-3866 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

