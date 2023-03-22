50/50 Thursdays
Zion sidelined for two more weeks, cleared to return to practice

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks won 128-106. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a re-evaluation of his right hamstring strain, Zion Williamson has been cleared to return to on-court activities at practice, the Pelicans announced Wednesday (March 22).

Zion will get to practice for two weeks before a re-evaluation to determine if he can suit up for games.

Between Wednesday and this two-week check-up on April 5, the Pelicans have eight games including an April 5 matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

After April 5, there are only two regular season games remaining.

Depending on how the re-evluation goes, there is a chance Williamson could make an appearance at the end of the regular season or early in the postseason, should the Pelicans secure a spot, but he would likely be heavily restricted after a multi-month absence.

Williamson, 22, was averaging 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists a game before the injury sidelined him.

In a separate announcement Wednesday, the team announced that Jose Alvarado will likely not return before the end of the regular season.

