Water outage scheduled for Joe Miller Road area Wednesday

(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Water service will be turned off for some Moss Bluff residents in the Joe Miller Road area Wednesday morning.

Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District 1 officials said the water will be turned off around 9 a.m. while crews repair a 12-inch water main. Officials said the outage may last four to six hours.

The following streets will be affected:

  • Joe Miller Road, from Hwy 171 to North Perkins Ferry Road
  • West Laura
  • Armond
  • Pinon
  • Corsican
  • Torrey.

When service is restored, residents will be under a boil advisory until further notice.

