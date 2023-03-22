Water outage scheduled for Joe Miller Road area Wednesday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Water service will be turned off for some Moss Bluff residents in the Joe Miller Road area Wednesday morning.

Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District 1 officials said the water will be turned off around 9 a.m. while crews repair a 12-inch water main. Officials said the outage may last four to six hours.

The following streets will be affected:

Joe Miller Road, from Hwy 171 to North Perkins Ferry Road

West Laura

Armond

Pinon

Corsican

Torrey.

When service is restored, residents will be under a boil advisory until further notice.

