Water outage scheduled for Joe Miller Road area Wednesday
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Water service will be turned off for some Moss Bluff residents in the Joe Miller Road area Wednesday morning.
Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District 1 officials said the water will be turned off around 9 a.m. while crews repair a 12-inch water main. Officials said the outage may last four to six hours.
The following streets will be affected:
- Joe Miller Road, from Hwy 171 to North Perkins Ferry Road
- West Laura
- Armond
- Pinon
- Corsican
- Torrey.
When service is restored, residents will be under a boil advisory until further notice.
