SWLA Arrest Report - March 21, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 21, 2023.

Dramon Javier Edwards, 27, Lake Charles: Must signal while turning; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Hassan Allison Conteh, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Lester James Drake, 61, Jennings: Failure to possess a license for home improvements.

Beltran de Jesus Fajardo-Manzano, 29, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; federal detainer.

Charles Adam Monceaux Jr., 50, Winsboro: Contempt of court; instate detainer (4 charges); contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; theft under $25,000; burglary.

Jerad Allen Harris, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; monetary instrument abuse; probation violation.

Cartez Montreal Pickett, 31, Iowa: Possession of stolen firearms; illegal use of weapons; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; aggravated property damage.

Ira Lee Williams, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse (2 charges); child endangerment; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Lydia Jane Robichaux, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court; remaining on land after being forbidden; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Derek Joseph Matthis, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Percy Victor Fontenette Jr., 53, Martinville: Theft under $5,000.

Sean Joseph Daigle, 31, Westlake: Domestic abuse of a pregnant victim.

Joseph Larmond Collier, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; aggravated assault of a firearm.

