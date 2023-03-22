Sheron Lewis sentenced for murder of wife, attempted murder of wife’s daughter

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sheron Lewis, who was convicted on Jan. 27, 2023, for murdering his wife and attempting to murder his wife’s daughter, was sentenced to life in prison plus 50 years.

Lewis shot his wife, Kenesha Spencer, and his wife’s daughter, Kendria Peghee, on Jan. 6, 2022. Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peghee survived but spent three months in the hospital recovering from her injuries.

The sentencing by Judge Michael Canaday was decided on March 22. Lewis will not have the possibility of parole.

