50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sheron Lewis sentenced for murder of wife, attempted murder of wife’s daughter

Sheron Lewis, who was convicted on Jan. 27, 2023, for murdering his wife and attempting to...
Sheron Lewis, who was convicted on Jan. 27, 2023, for murdering his wife and attempting to murder his wife’s daughter, was sentenced to life in prison plus 50 years.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sheron Lewis, who was convicted on Jan. 27, 2023, for murdering his wife and attempting to murder his wife’s daughter, was sentenced to life in prison plus 50 years.

Lewis shot his wife, Kenesha Spencer, and his wife’s daughter, Kendria Peghee, on Jan. 6, 2022. Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peghee survived but spent three months in the hospital recovering from her injuries.

The sentencing by Judge Michael Canaday was decided on March 22. Lewis will not have the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities are working to identify the source of a chlorine leak in Westlake on March 22, 2023.
UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted following chlorine leak from BioLab
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson

Latest News

Boil Advisory issued for select parts of Calcasieu Parish
SkyEye video shows large fire burning at Pasadena plant. One person was taken to a hospital,...
Explosion, fire injure 1 at Houston-area chemical plant
SkyEye video shows large fire burning at Pasadena plant. One person was taken to a hospital,...
SkyEye video shows large fire burning at Pasadena plant
Several locals top nominees for principal, teacher of the year
Several locals top nominees for principal, teacher of the year