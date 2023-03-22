50/50 Thursdays
Riverside Drive at West Sallier Street permanently closing

By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Riverside Drive at its intersection with West Sallier Street will be closed permanently on March 27, 2023.

The closure process will begin at 7 a.m. This closure is to allow for a rail relocation project currently underway and for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to construct a new bridge connecting Nelson Road to West Sallier Street.

The reconstruction of West Sallier Street will include the creation of a three-lane roadway as well as a shared-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians. This project will also include the reconstruction of the intersection of West Sallier Street and Lake Street.

