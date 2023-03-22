50/50 Thursdays
Names under consideration released for Camp Beauregard redesignation

Camp Beauregard in Pineville, La.
Camp Beauregard in Pineville, La.(KALB)
By Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The following has been provided by the Louisiana National Guard:

The Louisiana National Guard has released the six names under consideration for the upcoming Camp Beauregard redesignation.

In 2022 the LANG created a committee to redesignate its primary training center in Pineville, La. and asked the citizens of Louisiana to participate by providing recommendations for potential names for the committee to review. These names were to reflect the values of the LANG, the state of Louisiana and the United States of America.

Nominations were accepted online from May 1, 2022 through July 31, 2022 with additional nominations sent via United States mail and offered in-person at the September 8, 2022 Town Hall meeting held at the Post Theater on Camp Beauregard.

The committee, made up of military, local, and state officials, reviewed potential names and made six recommendations to the Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell.

Those six names are:

  • Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville
  • Central Louisiana Training Center – Pineville
  • Camp Stroud
  • Louisiana Maneuvers Training Center
  • Camp Pineville
  • Post De Rapides

