McNeese baseball falls to Houston 9-6

By Matthew Travis
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese baseball played host to the Houston Cougars on Tuesday night at ‘The Jeaux’ as the Pokes looked to extend their win streak to eight games ahead of the beginning of Southland Conference play on Friday.

Unfortunately for McNeese, those hopes were quickly dashed as Houston jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a Cameron Nickens home run, and then a three-run home run off the bat of Anthony Tulimero extended the Cougar lead to 5-0. Houston would add three more runs in the fifth inning as they extended their lead to 8-0.

However, once Houston’s starter Cade Citelli was pulled following five innings of work where he allowed just one hit, the Cowboys found their bats. Andruw Gonzales put McNeese on the board in the sixth with a single to left center which brought in Tre Obregon III, and Josh Leslie, and then an Elliot Hebert double off the wall in center field brought in Taylor Darden cutting the Houston lead to 8-3.

McNeese then added three more runs in the seventh thanks to a double from Taylor Darden which brought in Obregon III, and Leslie, and then a Houston balk which allowed Darden to cross home plate, but that would be it for the Pokes.

Houston would add an insurance run in the ninth to leave Lake Charles with the 9-6 win as McNeese’s seven-game win streak came to an end.

The Cowboys begin Southland Conference play at home on Friday when they will host the Nicholls Colonels for a three-game series which will conclude on Sunday.

