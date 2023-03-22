LEGAL CORNER: What are the penalties for failing to vaccinate a pet?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: A Vernon Parish viewer has inquired about penalties for failing to vaccinate her animals after the viewer’s animals were purportedly seized by a local animal shelter. The age and types of animals were not disclosed, although there was a reference to a dog among the animals. What are the applicable local laws that may apply in this matter?

ANSWER: No person shall own, keep or have in his custody a dog, cat, or ferret over three months of age that has not been vaccinated against rabies by a licensed veterinarian. Every owner of a dog, cat, or ferret shall cause said animal to be vaccinated initially with a series of two vaccinations, the first to be administered at three months of age, the second to be administered one year after the initial vaccination.

Dogs, cats, or ferrets initially vaccinated later than three months of age shall also be administered a series of two vaccines, the second vaccine to be given one year after the initial vaccination. Thereafter, the interval between revaccinations shall conform to the Compendium of Animal Rabies Prevention and Control, 2016 Edition, Part II, Section B and Appendix 1: Rabies Vaccines Licensed and Marketed in the United States, 2016, which is published by the National Association of State Public Health Veterinarians, Inc.

Vaccine licensing and labeling, including duration of immunity, is authorized by the Center for Veterinary Biologics at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and those decisions are based on testing conducted by the vaccine manufacturer. The results of testing are presented to USDA during the registration process.

Vernon Parish Police Jury Code of Ordinances

Sec. 4-3. – Canine vaccinations.

(a) Required. All dog owners within the parish shall have their dogs vaccinated every three (3) years by a registered veterinarian, authorized by the parish police jury.

(b) Tagging and charges. The veterinarian shall furnish the vaccine, do the vaccinating, and furnish the owner of the vaccinated animal with a metal tag showing the year of vaccination, and also a certificate showing the exact date the dog was vaccinated for rabies. The veterinarian shall preserve for record a stub of the certificate issued for each dog vaccinated showing the vaccination date, the kind of dog and description and the name of the dog’s owner. The veterinarian’s charge for serum, vaccination, tag and certificate shall not exceed five dollars ($5.00) for each dog.

(c) The scheduled visits of the veterinarian, for the purpose of vaccinating dogs, to each community will be publicized in advance in order that dog owners may comply with the provisions of this section.

(d) Refusal. Any person who claims to have vaccinated his dog, and for this reason refuses to have his dog vaccinated, shall be required to show a certificate of vaccination signed by a veterinarian showing his dog has been vaccinated. If such person has no such certificate, it shall

be the duty of the director of the parish health unit or his representative, to swear out a warrant for such person’s arrest for not complying with this section, and such person shall be arrested.

(e) Enforcement. Any dogs found roaming at large not tagged to identify them as having been vaccinated as herein provided shall be killed, or confined in some manner, at the discretion of the parish sheriff, or any deputy he may designate to carry out the enforcement of this section. The sheriff shall have full authority to secure any dog or animal that has bitten someone and the animal shall be confined for ten (10) days and shall be retained at the discretion of the sheriff.

(f) Penalty. The failure or refusal of any person to comply with the provisions of this section shall be declared a misdemeanor, punishable as provided in section 1-9 of this Code.

(Code 1978, § 4-18)

Sec. 4-61. – Vaccination — Required.

It shall be unlawful to own, keep, harbor, or maintain an animal over the age of four (4) months in this parish without having the animal vaccinated against rabies and licensed by the parish in accordance with the provisions of this division.

(Ord. No. 4-1998, Art. I, Div. II, § I, 5-11-98)

Sec. 4-62. – Same — Frequency.

Prior to the expiration of the date of the vaccination license certificate on a yearly basis, every owner of an animal four (4) months of age or over shall have the animal vaccinated against rabies and licensed by the parish. The owner of an animal less than four (4) months of age shall have the animal vaccinated against rabies and licensed when it attains the age of four (4) months. The animal shall be vaccinated and licensed thereafter the same as any other animal.

(Ord. No. 4-1998, Art. I, Div. II, § II, 5-11-98)

Sec. 4-63. - Same—Who administers.

The owner may take his animal to a veterinarian of his choice for all required vaccinations and licensing by the parish or may avail himself of the clinics provided for in this article.

(Ord. No. 4-1998, Art. I, Div. II, § III, 5-11-98)

Sec. 4-64. - Clinics.

The health unit is authorized to sponsor clinics at any place or time of its choosing for rabies vaccinations and to arrange for the services of veterinarians at the clinics. At the clinics the veterinarian will supply the vaccine and will supply the vaccination license certificates and tags. The fee of the clinic service will be set by the police jury after consultation with the veterinarian association and the health unit.

(Ord. No. 4-1998, Art. I, Div. II, § IV, 5-11-98)

Sec. 4-65. - Issuance of license certificate.

Upon vaccination and licensing of the animal, the owner is required to pay the parish license fee and owner will be issued a vaccination license certificate.

(Ord. No. 4-1998, Art. I, Div. II, § V, 5-11-98)

Sec. 4-66. - Lost tag replacement.

Lost vaccination license tags may be replaced on presentation of a vaccination license certificate and payment of a fee as set by the police jury to the veterinarian issuing the original tag.

(Ord. No. 4-1998, Art. I, Div. II, § VI, 5-11-98)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.