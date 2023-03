Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Due to inclement weather, the 2nd annual Jeff Davis Special Olympics track & field event for grades 3 through 12 has been rescheduled.

The event will now take place on Thursday, March 23, at Lake Arthur High School, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. It was originally scheduled for Friday, March 24.

