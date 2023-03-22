50/50 Thursdays
I-10 shut down at Westlake due to possible hazardous chemical cloud

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 has been shut down near the Westlake exit, according to Westlake Police.

The shutdown is due to a possible hazardous chemical cloud, according to OHSEP who are currently investigating.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop D, there have been reports of a visible cloud in the area and traffic is being diverted onto I-210.

