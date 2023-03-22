FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy conditions will continue through Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The wind will remain an issue the next few days with southerly winds of 10 to 20 mph likely, and gusts could exceed 30 mph during the afternoon hours. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue through Thursday, but rain looks unlikely with only a 10% chance in the forecast. High temperatures will climb to near 80 Thursday. Some inland areas could push to near the mid 80s if the clouds thin and more sunshine is around.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

A cold front will move closer to SWLA on Friday and that will likely spark some showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon hours, these will become more likely by late afternoon and the evening. At this time the risk of severe weather looks low, and the greater risk will be north of SWLA over northern Louisiana and Arkansas then into Mississippi. Some of the models are trending toward less rain here in SWLA as well, this is why I have left the rain chance in the 40% range all week. Most of the fronts this season have brought limited rain. Obviously we will continue to monitor the situation and I do encourage you to follow the weather closely Friday because any storms that do form could turn strong quickly.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Temperatures will not drop too much behind this front, but the weather looks fantastic Saturday. Lows will reach the 50s while highs climb to near 80 degrees with lower humidity making it feel comfortable.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

A warm front will lift north Sunday and an upper level disturbance will likely move across the area, this will likely cause some showers to form. Plus another cold front will move in from the west late Monday or early Tuesday. The combination of these factors will mean rain chances are back in the forecast for Sunday through Tuesday. Although there is still considerable uncertain on the details of this, and the forecast is subject to change.

Beyond the front next week looks nice with temperatures near normal for this time of year through Thursday. Another weak front may approach our area Friday or Saturday and that could spark some showers.

