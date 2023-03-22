First Alert Forecast: Warm trend continues, windy conditions ahead of rain Friday.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Southwest Louisiana is back to feeling like spring this morning, with temperatures in the 60s out the door to work and school today. You might still want a light jacket for the morning as winds are holding steady and will increase during the day. Despite seeing some clouds around this morning and afternoon, the chance for rain will stay very low today at around 10%. Temperatures will continue to climb into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun through the day. Tonight will be mild again with lows dropping back into the mid 60s. Thursday expect a similar day, partly sunny to partly cloudy skies with breezy southerly winds and high temperatures rising close to 80 degrees.

Afternoon clouds and high temps (KPLC)

A change to our pattern comes Friday as a cold front pushes in from the West boosting our rain chances by Friday afternoon into the evening hours along with a chance for stronger thunderstorms.

Front Arriving Friday (KPLC)

The current outlook for rainfall is expecting about 1/2 inch to an inch. Once the front moves through we’ll clear out nicely for Saturday with drier conditions. Temperatures start in the upper 50s but warm back up to around 80 degrees by the afternoon.

Chance of showers late Sunday (KPLC)

More showers return Sunday into Monday with an upper level disturbance bringing back some rain chances, but temperatures stay on the warm side through next week with highs in the 70s.

