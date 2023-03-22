50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Explosion, fire injure 1 at Houston-area chemical plant

SkyEye video shows large fire burning at Pasadena plant. One person was taken to a hospital, according to the Harris County sheriff. Officials said two explosio
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Texas (AP) — An explosion and fire erupted Wednesday at a chemical plant in suburban Houston, injuring at least one person.

Officials were investigating what caused the blast at the plant in the city of Pasadena.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that the injured person was taken to a hospital. The person’s condition was not immediately made public.

Local news broadcasts showed a large ball of fire at the plant followed by large plumes of black smoke. The fire later appeared to have been extinguished.

Officials briefly shut down nearby roads but later reopened them.

The facility is owned by INEOS Phenol and produces Cumene, an organic compound used to make a variety of things including herbicides and pesticides, cleaning products and auto parts.

A spokesman for INEOS Phenol did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment.

In a tweet, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said earlier that it was responding to a possible pipeline explosion.

The city of Pasadena said it had not ordered residents to take any protective actions, such as sheltering in place, due to the fire.

Cumene is a skin and eye irritant and may cause headaches, dizziness, drowsiness and unconsciousness with short-term inhalation, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities are working to identify the source of a chlorine leak in Westlake on March 22, 2023.
UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted following chlorine leak from BioLab
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson

Latest News

Boil Advisory issued for select parts of Calcasieu Parish
Spam texts increased by 157% in 2022
Report: Fraudsters sent 225 billion spam texts in 2022
FILE - Attorney M. Evan Corcoran arrives at federal court in Washington, July 22, 2022.
Appeals court sides with Justice Dept. in Trump lawyer fight
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine: Russia hits apartments and dorm, killing civilians
Report: Fraudsters sent 225 billion spam texts in 2022