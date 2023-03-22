50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Boil Advisory issued for select parts of Calcasieu Parish

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for Calcasieu Waterworks District 5 of Wards 3 and 8. The advisory is for all customers in District 5 south of US 90 and east of LA 397.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, this includes areas and roads such as McCown, Manchester, Highland Hills, Oak Grove, Boys’ Village and the Kade Daniels Areas.

A water main break is responsible for the advisory, as well as the loss of water or low water pressure in affected areas.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Authorities are working to identify the source of a chlorine leak in Westlake on March 22, 2023.
UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted following chlorine leak from BioLab
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson

Latest News

Sheron Lewis, who was convicted on Jan. 27, 2023, for murdering his wife and attempting to...
Sheron Lewis sentenced for murder of wife, attempted murder of wife’s daughter
SkyEye video shows large fire burning at Pasadena plant. One person was taken to a hospital,...
Explosion, fire injure 1 at Houston-area chemical plant
SkyEye video shows large fire burning at Pasadena plant. One person was taken to a hospital,...
SkyEye video shows large fire burning at Pasadena plant
Several locals top nominees for principal, teacher of the year
Several locals top nominees for principal, teacher of the year