Boil Advisory issued for select parts of Calcasieu Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for Calcasieu Waterworks District 5 of Wards 3 and 8. The advisory is for all customers in District 5 south of US 90 and east of LA 397.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, this includes areas and roads such as McCown, Manchester, Highland Hills, Oak Grove, Boys’ Village and the Kade Daniels Areas.

A water main break is responsible for the advisory, as well as the loss of water or low water pressure in affected areas.

