Barbe head football coach Mike Cutrera retires
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As of Wednesday afternoon, KPLC can confirm that Barbe High School head football coach Mike Cutrera has decided to retire.
Cutrera had been the head coach of the Buccaneers since 2011, helping Barbe to an overall record of 95-39 in his 11 seasons at the helm for the Buccaneers. In addition to his impressive overall record, Cutrera led the Bucs to an impressive district record of 54-20 in 11 seasons as well, which included a 14-2 overall record, and a 6-0 record in 2012, where Barbe was able to make the 5A State Championship Game where they, unfortunately fell to Archbishop Rummel 35-14.
Barbe football year-by-year under Mike Cutrera:
- 2011: 9-4 (5-1)
- Fell to West Monroe 21-12 in the State Quarterfinals
- 2012: 14-2 (6-0)
- Fell to Archbishop Rummel 35-14 in the State Championship Game
- 2013: 10-3 (5-2)
- Fell to Acadiana 27-17 in the State Quarterfinals
- 2014: 9-3 (6-1)
- Fell to Mandeville 24-21 in the 2nd Round of the State Playoffs
- 2015: 8-4 (5-1)
- Fell to Destrehan 52-27 in the 2nd Round of the State Playoffs
- 2016: 10-3 (5-1)
- Fell to St. Amant 16-6 in the 2nd Round of the State Playoffs
- 2017: 11-2 (6-1)
- Fell to West Monroe 31-17 in the State Quarterfinals
- 2018: 8-3 (5-2)
- Fell to Landry-Walker 30-12 in the 1st Round of the State Playoffs
- 2019: 7-4 (5-2)
- Fell to Mandeville 38-14 in the 1st Round of the State Playoffs
- No season in 2020
- 2021: 4-6 (3-4)
- Failed to make the State Playoffs
- 2022: 5-5 (3-5)
- Failed to make the State Playoffs
*District record specified in parenthesis
To stay up to date on the new Barbe head football coach opening, and more follow KPLC 7 Sports on Facebook and Twitter, plus 7 Sports Director Matthew Travis.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.