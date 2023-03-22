Barbe head football coach Mike Cutrera retires

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As of Wednesday afternoon, KPLC can confirm that Barbe High School head football coach Mike Cutrera has decided to retire.

BREAKING: I can confirm that Barbe head football coach Mike Cutrera has decided to retire after being at the helm for the Buccaneers since 2011.



More to come tonight on @KPLC7Sports — Matthew Travis (@MatthewJTravis_) March 22, 2023

Cutrera had been the head coach of the Buccaneers since 2011, helping Barbe to an overall record of 95-39 in his 11 seasons at the helm for the Buccaneers. In addition to his impressive overall record, Cutrera led the Bucs to an impressive district record of 54-20 in 11 seasons as well, which included a 14-2 overall record, and a 6-0 record in 2012, where Barbe was able to make the 5A State Championship Game where they, unfortunately fell to Archbishop Rummel 35-14.

Barbe football year-by-year under Mike Cutrera:

2011: 9-4 (5-1) Fell to West Monroe 21-12 in the State Quarterfinals

2012: 14-2 (6-0) Fell to Archbishop Rummel 35-14 in the State Championship Game

2013: 10-3 (5-2) Fell to Acadiana 27-17 in the State Quarterfinals

2014: 9-3 (6-1) Fell to Mandeville 24-21 in the 2nd Round of the State Playoffs

2015: 8-4 (5-1) Fell to Destrehan 52-27 in the 2nd Round of the State Playoffs

2016: 10-3 (5-1) Fell to St. Amant 16-6 in the 2nd Round of the State Playoffs

2017: 11-2 (6-1) Fell to West Monroe 31-17 in the State Quarterfinals

2018: 8-3 (5-2) Fell to Landry-Walker 30-12 in the 1st Round of the State Playoffs

2019: 7-4 (5-2) Fell to Mandeville 38-14 in the 1st Round of the State Playoffs

No season in 2020

2021: 4-6 (3-4) Failed to make the State Playoffs

2022: 5-5 (3-5) Failed to make the State Playoffs



*District record specified in parenthesis

To stay up to date on the new Barbe head football coach opening, and more follow KPLC 7 Sports on Facebook and Twitter, plus 7 Sports Director Matthew Travis.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.