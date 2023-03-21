Upcoming Easter events

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana has numerous events scheduled to celebrate the upcoming Easter holiday, which will be on April 9 this year. The following is a list detailing what’s happening the next several weekends around Louisiana. If you have an event you’d like added to the calendar, email us at news@kplctv.com.

Friday, March 24

Saturday, March 25

Moss Bluff Farmer’s Market Scavenger Hunt: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Moss Bluff

Painting with a Twist’s Mr. and Mrs. Bunny : 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

Friday, March 31

Easter Jam : 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in DeRidder

Saturday, April 1

Sunday, April 2

Friday, April 7

Easter Bunny Breakfast at 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at Camp Edgewood in DeQuincy

Saturday, April 8

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.