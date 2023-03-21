Upcoming Easter events
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana has numerous events scheduled to celebrate the upcoming Easter holiday, which will be on April 9 this year. The following is a list detailing what’s happening the next several weekends around Louisiana. If you have an event you’d like added to the calendar, email us at news@kplctv.com.
Friday, March 24
- Easter Egg Hunt for Senior Citizens: 10 a.m. at the Oberlin Branch Library
Saturday, March 25
- Moss Bluff Farmer’s Market Scavenger Hunt: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Moss Bluff
- Painting with a Twist’s Mr. and Mrs. Bunny: 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Sunday, March 26
- Art Under the Oak: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum
- “A Musical Journey Through Lent”: 3 p.m. at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Friday, March 31
- Easter Jam: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in DeRidder
Saturday, April 1
- City of Sulphur’s Easter Egg Hunt: 8:30 a.m. at The Grove
- Brite ABA Therapy’s Adult Easter Egg Hunt: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Enos Derbonne Sports Complex
- Easter Block Party & Worship Night: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Sulphur Community Church
- Johnson Bayou Recreation Center’s Easter Egg Hunt: 1 p.m. at the Johnson Bayou Recreation Center in Cameron
- Village of Elizabeth’s 8th Annual Easter Egg Hunt: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Lil Piney Park in Elizabeth
- Allen Parish Community Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Oberlin City Park
- Town of Welsh Easter Egg Hunt: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Welsh Sportsman’s Park
- Town of Vinton Easter Celebration: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Venissat Park
Sunday, April 2
- Easter Glow Hunt: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Sale Street Baptist Church
- Easter Egg Hunt: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Lake Arthur Park
- Freedom Worship Center Easter Egg Hunt: 3 p.m. at Drew Park
- Live Stations of the Cross: 3 p.m. at Consolata Cemetery
Friday, April 7
- Easter Bunny Breakfast at 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at Camp Edgewood in DeQuincy
Saturday, April 8
- Spring Family Fun Fest: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Crying Eagle Brewery
- Easter Basket Cake Class: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Niche Creative Studio
- 2nd Annual Benoit Easter Egg Drop at 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Leesville Golf Course
- Easter Egg Hunt at 12 p.m. at Pentecostal Gospel Lighthouse Church in DeRidder
- 2nd Annual Easter Extravaganza at 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Leesville
