50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Three juveniles flee from stolen vehicle and evade police

Three juveniles are wanted by Beaumont Police after fleeing when they were pulled over in a...
Three juveniles are wanted by Beaumont Police after fleeing when they were pulled over in a stolen truck.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beaumont, Tx (KPLC) - Three juveniles are wanted by Beaumont Police after fleeing when they were pulled over in a stolen truck.

On March 20, at approximately 1:50 p.m., BPD officers were searching the area of 3255 Elmira St. when they found the truck occupied by the three juveniles.

Officers then initiated a traffic stop and the three juveniles fled the vehicle. BPD was unable to find the suspects.

The truck was recovered for the owner located in Alexandria, La.

The owner reported a handgun was in the truck when stolen and it was missing from the vehicle when returned.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

New clinic hours of operation have been announced for the Beauregard Parish Health Unit.
New clinic hours announced for Beauregard Parish Health Unit
Several locals top nominees for principal, teacher of the year
Corbett has been removed from the staff directory on the East Beauregard High School website.
East Beauregard High teacher resigns after sexual misconduct arrest
The case involving the 2022 disappearance and homicide of Ella Goodie has been handed over to...
Ella Goodie case turned over to D.A.’s Office