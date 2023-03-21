Three juveniles flee from stolen vehicle and evade police

Beaumont, Tx (KPLC) - Three juveniles are wanted by Beaumont Police after fleeing when they were pulled over in a stolen truck.

On March 20, at approximately 1:50 p.m., BPD officers were searching the area of 3255 Elmira St. when they found the truck occupied by the three juveniles.

Officers then initiated a traffic stop and the three juveniles fled the vehicle. BPD was unable to find the suspects.

The truck was recovered for the owner located in Alexandria, La.

The owner reported a handgun was in the truck when stolen and it was missing from the vehicle when returned.

