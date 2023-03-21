50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - March 20, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 20, 2023.

Brandon Michael Kelley, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; broken tail lamps; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; probation violation.

Anastacio Pascual-Guerrero, 36, Church Point: First offense DWI; aggravated obstruction of a highway; driving on divided highways; federal detainer.

Robert John Broussard, 39, Sulphur: Monetary instrument abuse; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; unlawful use of a state-issued identification to gain access to a gaming establishment.

Jessica Leigh Moores, 32, Sulphur: Monetary instrument abuse.

Tatiana Yasmine Mendoza, 18, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana.

Justin Mahan Vige, 24, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a schedule drug.

Justin Mahan Vige, 24, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a Schedule drug. Sa Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; unauthorized entry of a place of business; revocation of parole.

Terry Joe Hebert, 63, Lake Charles: Sexual battery.

Jalen Rashad Thomas, 26, Westlake: Battery of a dating partner.

DCorey Bershard Shillow, 19, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer.

Lois Marie Savant, 42, Sulphur: Contempt of court; probation violation.

Daniel Reno Quintana, 27, Miami, FL: Speeding; possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Mary Rosalyn Alexander, 37, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; domestic abuse.

Keelan Wade Thompson, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; first offense battery of a dating partner.

Ashley Brooks Mccracken, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Lowell Mickail Gould, 33, Lafayette: Resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Daniel Paul Doucet, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; obstruction of justice; instate detainer; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer with force; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule V drug.

Mary Alaine Humphries, 41, Starks: Battery of a police officer; disturbing the peace; resisting a police officer with force.

Cody James Thibodeaux, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of marijuana.

Jerry Dewayne Hall, 26, Houston, TX: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana; possession or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person previously convicted of abuse of a dating partner.

Diamond Denae Robicheaux, 19, Houston, TX: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana; out-of-state detainer.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Not as cold tonight with a warming trend continuing Tuesday
The National Honor Guard tribute and competition is part of National Police Week, and this...
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard prepares for police week competition
A male teacher at East Beauregard High School was arrested and accused of sexual conduct with a...
East Beauregard High teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student
Beauregard Waterworks District 3 issued a boil advisory for some residents in the DeRidder area.
Some DeRidder residents under boil advisory