SWLA Arrest Report - March 20, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 20, 2023.

Brandon Michael Kelley, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; broken tail lamps; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; probation violation.

Anastacio Pascual-Guerrero, 36, Church Point: First offense DWI; aggravated obstruction of a highway; driving on divided highways; federal detainer.

Robert John Broussard, 39, Sulphur: Monetary instrument abuse; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; unlawful use of a state-issued identification to gain access to a gaming establishment.

Jessica Leigh Moores, 32, Sulphur: Monetary instrument abuse.

Tatiana Yasmine Mendoza, 18, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana.

Justin Mahan Vige, 24, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a schedule drug.

Sa Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; unauthorized entry of a place of business; revocation of parole.

Terry Joe Hebert, 63, Lake Charles: Sexual battery.

Jalen Rashad Thomas, 26, Westlake: Battery of a dating partner.

DCorey Bershard Shillow, 19, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer.

Lois Marie Savant, 42, Sulphur: Contempt of court; probation violation.

Daniel Reno Quintana, 27, Miami, FL: Speeding; possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Mary Rosalyn Alexander, 37, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; domestic abuse.

Keelan Wade Thompson, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; first offense battery of a dating partner.

Ashley Brooks Mccracken, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Lowell Mickail Gould, 33, Lafayette: Resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Daniel Paul Doucet, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; obstruction of justice; instate detainer; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer with force; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule V drug.

Mary Alaine Humphries, 41, Starks: Battery of a police officer; disturbing the peace; resisting a police officer with force.

Cody James Thibodeaux, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of marijuana.

Jerry Dewayne Hall, 26, Houston, TX: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana; possession or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person previously convicted of abuse of a dating partner.

Diamond Denae Robicheaux, 19, Houston, TX: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana; out-of-state detainer.

