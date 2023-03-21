Several locals top nominees for principal, teacher of the year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Education announced its 2024 teacher and principal of the year semifinalists and New Teacher of the Year finalists, and several SWLA educators made the list.

Every year, the state Department of Education honors teachers and principals who exemplify a commitment to improving student success. 57 teachers and principals were chosen this year.

Louisiana Teacher of the Year semifinalists include Aerial Storer of Fenton Elementary School in Jefferson Davis Parish, Kayla Hebert of Lake Charles Charter Academy, and Christopher Deon of Rosepine High School.

Louisiana Principal of the Year semifinalists include Jennifer Doucet of Kinder Elementary, Mark Weldon of East Beauregard Elementary, Jose Cobian of F.K. White Middle School, and Lindsey Fontenot of South Cameron High School.

Spencer Butts of Iowa High School is one of the Louisiana New Teacher of the Year Finalists.

All teacher and principal of the year semifinalists and New Teacher of the Year finalists will be honored at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which will be held at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans on July 22. The overall and division-level winners will be named at this event.

Additional information about these awards programs is available on the LDOE website.

