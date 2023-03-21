50/50 Thursdays
New Orleans mayor recall falls short by thousands of signatures

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards confirms there will not be a special election to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell as the recall campaign produced 27,000 valid signatures, well short of the 45,000 needed to trigger a special election.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 has confirmed with the Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters that the signatures in the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell have been turned into the governor’s office.

Tomorrow is the deadline set for certification.

The office of Gov. John Bel Edwards will now review and process those signatures. There is no known number of total signatures at this time. The governor’s office will provide an update on the signature count and determine whether or not to put the recall on the ballot the next election cycle if the number of signatures required has been met.

If the number of signatures falls short, Gov. Edwards does not have to make a decision as the effort would fail.

Judge who signed Cantrell recall petition asks Supreme Court to rule on possible recusal from case

Mayor Cantrell files two lawsuits challenging recall petition

