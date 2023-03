DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - New clinic hours of operation have been announced for the Beauregard Parish Health Unit.

Starting April 3, 2023, new hours are Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Environmental services hours will remain Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.