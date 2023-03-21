50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Man accused of crashing into child’s bedroom while driving drunk, police say

Concrete, insulation and other debris from the collapsed wall can be seen inside the house.
Concrete, insulation and other debris from the collapsed wall can be seen inside the house.(Suzanne Stoker / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (Gray News) – A 12-year-old escaped with minor injuries when a man accused of driving drunk crashed into the child’s bedroom in Florida overnight Thursday, police said.

Photos shared by neighbor Suzanne Stoker show a massive hole in the side of the home. Concrete, insulation and other debris from the collapsed wall can also be seen inside the house.

Photos shared by neighbor Suzanne Stoker show a massive hole in the side of the home.
Photos shared by neighbor Suzanne Stoker show a massive hole in the side of the home.(Suzanne Stoker / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

The Cape Coral Police Department arrested the driver, identified as 64-year-old George Henry King.

According to police, King backed out of a driveway across the street and continued in reverse, crashing into the house.

“He backed up with such force that he left skid marks in the road,” Stoker said.

She said the 12-year-old boy sustained “cuts and bruises” when the wall collapsed but that it could have been worse.

“Previously, his brother had slept in a bed against the wall the man crashed through,” Stoker said.

King was charged with driving under the influence and two counts of DUI with injuries and property damage, according to booking records from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Members of Ukrainian army tank crew check the equipment for combat deployment, at a military...
US speeds up Abrams tank delivery to Ukraine war zone
Los Angeles schools shut down as staff begins a 3-day strike.
Los Angeles schools shut down as staff begins 3-day strike
ROLLING HIS WAY TO FAME! VIDEO STILL GOING VIRAL AFTER ALMOST A YEAR
Moss Bluff boy rolls to fame as viral video featured on America’s Funniest Home Videos
FILE - Tennis great Martina Navratilova is shown in the royal box on Centre Court at the All...
Martina Navratilova says doctors told her she is cancer-free
Moss Bluff boy rolls to fame as viral video featured on America’s Funniest Home Videos
Moss Bluff boy rolls to fame as viral video featured on America’s Funniest Home Videos